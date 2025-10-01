Is Aleema Khan poised to become PTI’s Next Chairman?

ISLAMABAD – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur made startling allegations against Aleema Khan, the sister of jailed PTI founder Imran Khan.

In a video message, Gandapur addressed allegations and the resignation of provincial ministers, explaining that he met the PTI founder five months after the initial complaint and made changes in the provincial cabinet with Khan’s nod.

The outspoken politician pointed to the growing influence of vloggers and Aleema Khan, who, according to him, are pushing for rifts within the party. He claimed that Hafeez Ullah Niazi referred Aleema Khan as Prime Minister and PTI Chairman, and there is an ongoing campaign to make her the PTI chairperson.

Gandapur said he informed the PTI founder that such campaigns are denting party’s narrative and could harm its overall functioning. He noted that Bushra Bibi had directly informed the PTI founder about the protests, acting as an eyewitness.

Regarding party operations, CM said he was tasked with gathering PTI members in Lahore, but he was accusd of influencing the Senate elections, despite acting under Khan’s instructions. He also claimed that the establishment is in contact with Aleema Khan.

CM said that prior discussions with the PTI founder included government reforms and cabinet reshuffles, which were initially postponed due to the budget. However, after consultation, Gandapur informed ministers Aqib Ullah and Faisal Trakayi about the founder’s decision, prompting their resignations.

Gandapur reiterated his loyalty to PTI founder, saying it is his right to present the truth, and highlighted internal party divisions and said that a campaign had been launched against him after the budget presentation, falsely accusing him of working against Imran Khan.