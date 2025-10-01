New Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan from October 1, 2025

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan announced hike in petroleum prices from October 1, 2025, with new petrol rate set at 268.68 for next two weeks.

The decision based on recommendations from Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), shows increase in both PEtrol and Diesel rates for first half of October.

New Petrol Rates for October

Officials explain that the hike is driven by global oil market fluctuations and adjustments in Pakistan’s domestic economic conditions. As petroleum products form the backbone of the country’s energy, transport, and manufacturing sectors, this increase is expected to have wide-ranging effects across industries and daily life.

The announcement comes at a time when global oil prices continue to be volatile amid ongoing challenges in balancing energy needs with economic pressures.