Pakistan increases petrol price by Rs4.04 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The government has increased the prices of petroleum products.

According to a notification issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance, the price of diesel has been raised by Rs. 4.04 per litre, bringing it to Rs. 276.81 per litre.

Similarly, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs. 4.07 per litre, with the new rate set at Rs. 268.68 per litre.

In the last fortnight, the government kept the petrol price unchanged at Rs264.61 per litre, while the price of diesel was raised by Rs2.78 per litre.

Petrol, widely used in small vehicles, rickshaws, and motorcycles, directly affects middle- and lower-income groups who rely on it for daily commuting.

On the other hand, high-speed diesel fuels much of the transport sector, including trucks, buses, trains, and farm machinery like tractors and tube wells. Because of its extensive use, any rise in diesel prices is considered inflationary, as it pushes up the cost of vegetables and other essential food items.