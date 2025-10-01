Sana Javed warns fans against fake verified Facebook account

Former captain Shoaib Malik’s wife and actress Sana Javed has alerted fans about a fake Facebook account operating in her name.

Sharing screenshots of two accounts on her Instagram story, she explained that one was her real account while the other was fake. Expressing shock, she questioned how Meta had verified the fraudulent page.

The actress urged fans not to believe or share any posts or statements from the fake account. She added that she has reported the matter and informed relevant authorities, assuring that action will soon be taken against the fraudulent page.

Surprisingly, the fake verified page, using her name and photo, has over 1.7 million followers — more than her official page, which has 1.2 million.