Security forces kill 10 Indian-sponsored terrorists in Quetta

QUETTA – Security forces have eliminated ten Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in outskirts of Quetta.

Reports said the operation was conducted in Ghazabandh area after receiving information about present of terrorists.

An intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and militants, resultantly, 10 terrorists were killed.

However, two security officials sustained injuries during the gun battle. A huge cache of weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorirsts.

A day earlier, ten people were martyred and 32 injured in a bomb blast on a busy street near Quetta’s Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters.

Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar said the injured had been taken to the Civil Hospital and Trauma Centre.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Special Operations Quetta Muhammad Baloch said the explosion took place when a vehicle turned from Model Town towards Hali Road, close to the FC headquarters.

Later Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident, calling it a “terrorist attack”.