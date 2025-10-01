Latest

Pakistan

Three policemen martyred, nine injured in AJK’s Dhirkot firing by armed rioters

By Web Desk
6:45 pm | Oct 1, 2025
Armed rioters opened fire on police, killing three officers and injuring nine others in Azad Kashmir’s Dhirkot area.

The attackers, linked to the Awami Action Committee, carried out the unprovoked assault.

The martyred included Constable Khursheed and Constable Jameel from Bagh, and Constable Tahir Rafi from Muzaffarabad.

Families of the victims demanded justice and severe punishment for the killers.

Authorities confirmed that strict action is being taken against the armed rioters, stressing that no group will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

