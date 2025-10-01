Us Pledges To Defend Qatar After Israeli Strike Kills Hamas Leaders In Doha

The United Stated has pledged to defend Qatar after Israeli strike that killed Hamas leaders in Doha last month.

On September 9, Israel carried out an airstrike in Doha, targeting Hamas leadership.

According to international media, Qatar condemned the strike as a violation of its sovereignty and national security, initially refusing to mediate in Gaza peace talks. In response, U.S. President Donald Trump sent his Secretary of State to Qatar and then Israel, after which Qatar agreed to resume its mediation role.

During Prime Minister Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, Trump arranged a phone call between him and the Qatari Prime Minister. Netanyahu expressed regret over the death of a Qatari guard in the strike, offered an apology, and assured such incidents would not be repeated. Trump also personally gave similar assurances to Qatar’s Emir.

Soon after, President Trump signed a new executive order pledging that if Qatar faced another external attack, the U.S. would not only defend it but also retaliate militarily.

The order highlighted strong U.S.-Qatar ties, rooted in close cooperation, shared interests, and robust military relations. Trump called Qatar a steadfast ally committed to peace, stability, and prosperity, affirming that the U.S. would defend Qatar’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity at all costs.

The White House declared that any attack on Qatar would now be considered an attack on the United States.

The Israeli strike on a Hamas consultative meeting in Doha killed six people, including a Qatari guard, the son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, his office manager, and three Hamas security personnel. Israel claimed the strike targeted al-Hayya, who it accused of masterminding the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.