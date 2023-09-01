Lahore Weather Update today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted hot and humid conditions in Lahore during the next 24 hours.

Lahore Rain Update

Amid the sultry weather, Met Office predicted no chances of rain in the metropolis.

Lahore Temperature today

On Friday, the temperature of the country's second-largest city was recorded at around 34C at noon. The mercury can go up to 37 degrees, as it is mostly sunny in the metropolis while humidity was recorded at around 60 percent.

Winds blew at 22km/h, with a visibility of around 2km.

Lahore Air Quality Index

Air Quality of Lahore was recorded at 139 which is considered unhealthy. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.