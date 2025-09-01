Cars without Green Sticker to face action in Lahore as Aug 31 deadline ends

LAHORE –Environment Protection and Climate Change Department initiated stern action against vehicles without green stickers as August 31 deadline ends.

EPA spokesperson Sajid Bashir, cars manufactured between 2010-2015 are being targeted in first phase. Owners are being issued warning slips, which are also sent via post along with e-challans. Repeat violations will result in fines and legal proceedings.

He said rigorous emission testing of petrol and diesel vehicles is underway across urban areas. So far, over 3.5Lac vehicles have been issued green stickers. Only vehicles that pass the emission test including checks of the engine, silencer, and catalytic converter, qualify for the sticker.

He further warned that repeated violations could lead to fines and even impounding of vehicles. During the smog season, cars without green stickers will be barred from entering Lahore, effectively banning their movement on city roads.

Sajid Bashir added that the department will soon announce an official fee for obtaining the green sticker.