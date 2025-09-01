Lahore Weather Update: Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms to lash Punjab capital this week

LAHORE – Residents of Punjab capital Lahore and adjoining areas are bracing for stormy week, as Met Office forecast widespread rain, wind, and thunderstorms across region.

The week started with steady showers on Monday, keeping daytime temperatures mild at around 26°C. Rainfall is expected to continue into Tuesday and Wednesday, with cloudy skies dominating the city’s weather.

From Thursday onward, weather conditions are predicted to intensify, as thunderstorms and heavy downpours are likely to hit Lahore. The PMD has specifically warned of severe weather spells on Thursday, Friday, and next Monday, which may bring lightning and torrential rain.

Lahore Temperature

Daytime: 29°C – 32°C

Nighttime: 24°C – 26°C

Widespread Showers Across Punjab

According to the PMD, widespread rain, wind, and thundershowers are likely in Central and Northern Punjab: Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad.

Upper Punjab and Potohar Region: Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Khushab, Noorpur Thal, Sargodha.

Southern Punjab: Faisalabad, Jhang, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Taunsa, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Multan, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in northeastern districts, increasing the risk of flash flooding.

Met Office cautioned that torrential rains may trigger urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Okara, and adjoining regions. Flash floods may also occur in local streams and nullahs, posing a threat to vulnerable communities.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel in heavy rain. Exercise caution on roads due to slippery conditions and traffic congestion. Secure loose household structures to prevent storm damage.