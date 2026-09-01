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Gold Price falls to Rs465,336 in Pakistan amid downward trend in global Rates

By News Desk
1:41 pm | Sep 1, 2026
Gold Price Increases By Rs2000 Per Tola In Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan fell by Rs800 per tola on Tuesday, reaching Rs465,336, in line with a decline in international bullion rates.

The price of 24K gold per tola fell by Rs800 to Rs465,336, whereas price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs686, bringing it down to Rs398,950.

Item Price
24K Gold (per tola) Rs465,336
Gold (10 grams) Rs398,950
Silver (per tola) Rs7,129
International gold $4,428

The decline came in line with developments in the global bullion market, where the international price of gold slipped by $8 per ounce to $4,428.

Meanwhile, silver prices also moved lower. The price of silver per tola decreased by Rs50, reaching Rs7,129 in the local market.

Lahore Gold Market Rates

  • Lahore Piece: Rs456,000 / Rs455,000
  • Pathoor: Rs450,000 / Rs448,000
  • 22-karat gold: Rs418,000
  • 21-karat gold: Rs399,000
  • Tezabi (selling rate): Rs6,950
  • KG Bar (selling rate): Rs7,000

The continued decline reflects the impact of movements in international bullion prices on Pakistan’s domestic gold market, where rates are adjusted in accordance with global trends and local market conditions.

Gold Price in Pakistan dips to Rs466,000 after Fresh Market Drop

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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