Gold Price falls to Rs465,336 in Pakistan amid downward trend in global Rates

Gold prices in Pakistan fell by Rs800 per tola on Tuesday, reaching Rs465,336, in line with a decline in international bullion rates.

The price of 24K gold per tola fell by Rs800 to Rs465,336, whereas price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs686, bringing it down to Rs398,950.

Item Price 24K Gold (per tola) Rs465,336 Gold (10 grams) Rs398,950 Silver (per tola) Rs7,129 International gold $4,428

The decline came in line with developments in the global bullion market, where the international price of gold slipped by $8 per ounce to $4,428.

Meanwhile, silver prices also moved lower. The price of silver per tola decreased by Rs50, reaching Rs7,129 in the local market.

Lahore Gold Market Rates

Lahore Piece: Rs456,000 / Rs455,000

Pathoor: Rs450,000 / Rs448,000

22-karat gold: Rs418,000

21-karat gold: Rs399,000

Tezabi (selling rate): Rs6,950

KG Bar (selling rate): Rs7,000

The continued decline reflects the impact of movements in international bullion prices on Pakistan’s domestic gold market, where rates are adjusted in accordance with global trends and local market conditions.