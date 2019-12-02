Pakistan’s army chief flies in F-16 in combat mission simulation
08:13 PM | 2 Dec, 2019
RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pakistan Air Force Base Mushaf in Sargodha, said military’s media wing on Monday.

A statement issued by ISPR stated that the army chief was received by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

During his visit, the army chief was taken to one of the squadrons where he was flown in an F-16. The air chief flew in another F-16 and both aircraft proceeded to maneuver for a combat action simulation mission.

After the mission, General Bajwa interacted with the fighter pilots of the squadron. The army chief lauded the professionalism and dedication of the PAF and thanked the force for its unmatched services to the nation.

He also thanked the air chief for his visionary leadership. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar thanked the COAS for visiting the base.

Both heads of the forces underlined the need for continued and enhanced interaction between the services in training and operations.

