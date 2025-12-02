Another child falls into open manhole in Karachi

KARACHI – Another incident of a young girl falling into an open manhole occurred in Karachi, but she was rescued in time by local people.

According to reports, open manholes in Karachi continue to pose a serious danger. Reportedly, another innocent girl fell into an open manhole in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The girl who fell into the open manhole was pulled out by people present at the scene and was later cleaned with water.

Police said the video appears to be from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town. Investigations are underway, and efforts are being made to determine the exact date of the incident.

It is worth noting that two days earlier, a three-year-old boy, Ibrahim, lost his life after falling into an open manhole near NIPA Chowrangi in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. His body was found 15 hours later by a garbage-collecting boy.