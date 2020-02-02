Pakistan sends medical supplies to coronavirus-hit Chinese city
Associated Press of Pakistan
03:24 PM | 2 Feb, 2020
Pakistan sends medical supplies to coronavirus-hit Chinese city
Share

BEIJING - The medical supplies from Pakistan for Wuhan, a central Chinese city hit by new coronavirus arrived in China, local media reported on Sunday.

The Pakistani government has allocated 300,000 medical masks, 800 hazmat suits and 6,800 pairs of gloves from the stocks of public hospitals around the nation and transported the aid to China.

South Korea also offered large amounts of medical and anti-epidemic materials to China, including two million face masks, one million medical masks, 100,000 hazmat suits and 100,000 pairs of goggles.

These supplies are being transported to the virus-hit central Chinese city of Wuhan in shipments.

The governments of Russia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Austria, Australia, Algeria, Iran and Turkey among other countries have also offered donations of anti-epidemic medical supplies to express their firm support for China’s fight against the epidemic.

TAG

More From This Category
CAA official earns respect for returning lost ...
12:49 AM | 4 Feb, 2020
PM Imran arrives in Malaysia on second official ...
09:47 PM | 3 Feb, 2020
Pakistanis in China asked to register with ...
08:13 PM | 3 Feb, 2020
Pakistani media houses asked to pay workers their ...
04:53 PM | 3 Feb, 2020
SC bars FIA from probing Peshawar BRT project
01:05 PM | 3 Feb, 2020
IHC grants bail to 23 activists detained for ...
11:35 AM | 3 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Never let go of your Dreams
06:53 PM | 3 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr