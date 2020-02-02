Pakistan sends medical supplies to coronavirus-hit Chinese city

BEIJING - The medical supplies from Pakistan for Wuhan, a central Chinese city hit by new coronavirus arrived in China, local media reported on Sunday.

The Pakistani government has allocated 300,000 medical masks, 800 hazmat suits and 6,800 pairs of gloves from the stocks of public hospitals around the nation and transported the aid to China.

South Korea also offered large amounts of medical and anti-epidemic materials to China, including two million face masks, one million medical masks, 100,000 hazmat suits and 100,000 pairs of goggles.

These supplies are being transported to the virus-hit central Chinese city of Wuhan in shipments.

The governments of Russia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Austria, Australia, Algeria, Iran and Turkey among other countries have also offered donations of anti-epidemic medical supplies to express their firm support for China’s fight against the epidemic.

