Zameen Expo 2020 Karachi concludes successfully, attracts more than 90,000 visitors

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest real estate portal Zameen.com successfully concluded the two-day Zameen Expo 2020 Karachi on Sunday. The event, which featured more than 140 builders and developers from across the country, attracted more than 90,000 visitors.

One the first day, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan formally inaugurated the Expo.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Ali Zaidi said that real estate was one of the most important sectors of the economy.

“Since it is a leading indicator, growth in real estate stimulates the entire economy,” he said, and congratulated Zameen.com for its efforts to streamline the sector.

Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan said, “We have started this year with the Karachi Expo, which should benefit the real estate industry as a whole.”

Appreciating the heavy footfall on both days of the Expo, he said increased public interest bodes well not just for the real estate industry but the wider economy as well.

On the second day Mohsin Sheikhani, Chairman Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD), graced the Expo as special guest.

“The real estate sector is moving towards stability and events like Zameen Expo 2020 Karachi play a central role in reviving investor confidence, which is the most important requirement of the industry at this time,” he told reporters.

Since 2014 Zameen.com has hosted 19 such expos in cities across Pakistan as well as in Dubai, featuring approximately 1,608 exhibitors and attracting more than one million visitors.