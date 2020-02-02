India confirms second Coronavirus case in Kerala

NEW DELHI – India's Health Ministry has confirmed its second Coronavirus case in the southwestern state of Kerala.

"Second positive case of Novel Coronavirus patient, has been reported in Kerala. The patient has a travel history from China. The patient has tested positive for Novel COronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored," the statement posted on Twitter read.

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed on January 30, also in the state of Kerala.

Meanwhile, the second plane with Indian citizens evacuated from China has landed in New Delhi, the Indian NDTV broadcaster reported.

According to the Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri, about 100 Indian citizens remain in China's Hubei province.

All those arriving from China will be quarantined for two weeks at a specially built facility in the suburbs of Delhi.

New Travel Advisory for #novelcoronavirus:

Indians should refrain from travel to #China. In case of travel, on return from China, they could be quarantined. Anyone with travel history in #China since 15th Jan, 2020 and from now on could be quarantined.@PMOIndia@drharshvardhan — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 2, 2020

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. It has since spread within China and to at least 20 other countries. The epidemic has already left 304 people dead and more than 14,000 infected.