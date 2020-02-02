India confirms second Coronavirus case in Kerala
Web Desk
08:47 PM | 2 Feb, 2020
India confirms second Coronavirus case in Kerala
Share

NEW DELHI – India's Health Ministry has confirmed its second Coronavirus case in the southwestern state of Kerala.

"Second positive case of Novel Coronavirus patient, has been reported in Kerala. The patient has a travel history from China. The patient has tested positive for Novel COronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored," the statement posted on Twitter read.

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed on January 30, also in the state of Kerala.

Meanwhile, the second plane with Indian citizens evacuated from China has landed in New Delhi, the Indian NDTV broadcaster reported.

According to the Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri, about 100 Indian citizens remain in China's Hubei province.

All those arriving from China will be quarantined for two weeks at a specially built facility in the suburbs of Delhi.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. It has since spread within China and to at least 20 other countries. The epidemic has already left 304 people dead and more than 14,000 infected.

China launches free online medical services to ... 04:36 PM | 2 Feb, 2020

BEIJING - Chinese hospitals and companies have launched free online medical consultation services in an effort to avoid ...

More From This Category
OIC rejects US peace plan for Middle East
01:13 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
Trump’s adviser to brief UN on Mideast plan ...
11:05 AM | 4 Feb, 2020
German court rules against school Niqab ban
11:06 PM | 3 Feb, 2020
Anti-CAA demos: Hindu extremist opens fire on ...
10:14 PM | 3 Feb, 2020
China opens first Coronavirus hospital in record ...
07:38 PM | 3 Feb, 2020
OIC FMs meeting to discuss Palestinian issue in ...
10:27 AM | 3 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Farooq to host the first PISA Awards in Dubai
01:42 PM | 4 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr