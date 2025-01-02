Mumtaz Zahra Baloch appointed Pakistan’s ambassador to France

ISLAMABAD – Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, who is currently serving as a spokesperson for the Foreign Office, has been appointed Pakistan’s new ambassador to France.

The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, stating that she will soon take up the new assignment.

The development comes a day after the government decided to appoint Shafqat Ali Khan, a senior diplomat, as FO spokesperson.

Prior to her current position as FO spokesperson, Baloch served as ambassador of Pakistan to the Republic of Korea (2020-2021) and as Minister/Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Pakistan in China (2015-2020).

She has also worked as Counselor for Political Affairs at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC (2006-2011) and as Second Secretary at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations, Geneva (1999-2002).

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad she served as Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific), Director (America), Director (Security Council and Human Rights) and Director (Strategic Planning).

During 2014-2015, Ms. Baloch served as Director (Academic Programme) and later as Acting Director General of the Foreign Service Academy Islamabad.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch holds Masters degree in Physics from the Punjab University, Lahore, a Masters in International Relations from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, USA and a degree in European Studies and Public Administration from the Ecole Nationale d’ Administration, France.