Balochistan extends smart lockdown for 15 days to counter COVID-19
Web Desk
02:48 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
Balochistan extends smart lockdown for 15 days to counter COVID-19
Share

QUETTA –The Balochistan government has extended smart lockdown for another fifteen days to contain spread of coronavirus.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Balochistan Home Department which stated that business centers and shops will remain open six days a week from 09:00 AM to 07:00 PM.

The province will observe complete lockdown on Fridays.

However, milk and yogurt shops, tandoors and medical stores will remain open 24/7 whereas restaurants can provide takeaway service for 24 hours. All educational institutions will be kept closed till July 15.

Inter-city and inter-district public transport will also remain suspended.

More From This Category
PM Imran orders comprehensive plan ensuring ...
03:16 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
Balochistan extends smart lockdown for 15 days to ...
02:48 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
JUI-F’s Munir Khan Orakzai passes away
01:57 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
Sindh decides to reopen businesses five days a ...
12:11 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
Federal Cabinet meeting to discuss COVID-19 ...
11:22 AM | 2 Jun, 2020
Indian troops kill one more kashmiri youth in IOK
10:58 AM | 2 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas thinks endorsing a fairness brand is ‘killing no one’
03:34 PM | 2 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr