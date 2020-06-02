Balochistan extends smart lockdown for 15 days to counter COVID-19

QUETTA –The Balochistan government has extended smart lockdown for another fifteen days to contain spread of coronavirus.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Balochistan Home Department which stated that business centers and shops will remain open six days a week from 09:00 AM to 07:00 PM.

The province will observe complete lockdown on Fridays.

However, milk and yogurt shops, tandoors and medical stores will remain open 24/7 whereas restaurants can provide takeaway service for 24 hours. All educational institutions will be kept closed till July 15.

Inter-city and inter-district public transport will also remain suspended.