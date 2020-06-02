Indian policies posing serious threat to regional peace and security: PM Imran
08:28 AM | 2 Jun, 2020
Indian policies posing serious threat to regional peace and security: PM Imran
ISLAMABAD - While talking with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte on telephone, Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized again that Indian policies are posing serious threat to regional peace and security.

According to media details, the premier also shared deep concern over continuing double lockdown and the intensification of military crackdown by Indian occupation forces in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Imran denounced India's moves to alter the demographic structure of the held-valley and termed it a clear violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

He also highlighted demonization of Muslims in India in the context of Covid-19, underlining that it should be rejected by the international community.

Imran Khan apprised about his "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" for developing countries and underscored the need for a comprehensive plan of action to create fiscal space and strengthen economies.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Imran Khasn reiterated his invitation to Italian Prime Minister Conte to visit Pakistan.

