Sindh decides to reopen businesses five days a week
KARACHI – The Sindh government on Tuesday has decided that businesses will remain open five days a week in the province.
In a notification, issued by the Sindh Home department, the businesses will remain open from Monday to Friday – 06:00 AM to 07:00 PM, while educational and training institutions, marriage and expo halls, sports clubs, gyms, beauty parlors, shrines, cinemas and theaters will remain closed across the province.
Takeaway and home delivery services have been allowed at restaurants. The decision to resume public transport will be taken after today’s meeting between transport minister and transporters.
The Sindh Home Department’s notification will remain effective till June 30.
-
-
-
