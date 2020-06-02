Sindh decides to reopen businesses five days a week
Web Desk
12:11 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
Sindh decides to reopen businesses five days a week
Share

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Tuesday has decided that businesses will remain open five days a week in the province.

In a notification, issued by the Sindh Home department, the businesses will remain open from Monday to Friday – 06:00 AM to 07:00 PM, while educational and training institutions, marriage and expo halls, sports clubs, gyms, beauty parlors, shrines, cinemas and theaters will remain closed across the province.

Takeaway and home delivery services have been allowed at restaurants. The decision to resume public transport will be taken after today’s meeting between transport minister and transporters.

The Sindh Home Department’s notification will remain effective till June 30.

More From This Category
PM Imran orders comprehensive plan ensuring ...
03:16 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
Balochistan extends smart lockdown for 15 days to ...
02:48 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
JUI-F’s Munir Khan Orakzai passes away
01:57 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
Sindh decides to reopen businesses five days a ...
12:11 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
Federal Cabinet meeting to discuss COVID-19 ...
11:22 AM | 2 Jun, 2020
Indian troops kill one more kashmiri youth in IOK
10:58 AM | 2 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas thinks endorsing a fairness brand is ‘killing no one’
03:34 PM | 2 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr