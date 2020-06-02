Sakina Samo, Rubina Ashraf test positive for coronavirus

With more than 2900 cases being recorded in a single day, Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally continues to escalate. More and more people are contracting the virus and celebs are no exception.

Renowned actors, Rubina Ashraf and Sakina Samo have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Express news, both veterans have gone into isolation at their houses.

The two had been experiencing some symptoms of coronavirus, after which they decided to get tested and the results have come back positive. Their families are also expected to be tested soon as well.

Earlier, actors including Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz, Alizeh Shah, Naveed Raza and Abrarul Haq have also tested positive for Covid-19.

We hope our all our stars recover soon.

