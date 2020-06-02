Sakina Samo, Rubina Ashraf test positive for coronavirus
Share
With more than 2900 cases being recorded in a single day, Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally continues to escalate. More and more people are contracting the virus and celebs are no exception.
Renowned actors, Rubina Ashraf and Sakina Samo have tested positive for coronavirus.
According to Express news, both veterans have gone into isolation at their houses.
The two had been experiencing some symptoms of coronavirus, after which they decided to get tested and the results have come back positive. Their families are also expected to be tested soon as well.
Earlier, actors including Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz, Alizeh Shah, Naveed Raza and Abrarul Haq have also tested positive for Covid-19.
We hope our all our stars recover soon.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Zara Noor Abbas thinks endorsing a fairness brand is ‘killing no ...03:34 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- PM Imran orders comprehensive plan ensuring medical staff’s security03:16 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- Balochistan extends smart lockdown for 15 days to counter COVID-1902:48 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- JUI-F’s Munir Khan Orakzai passes away01:57 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
-
-
- Sakina Samo, Rubina Ashraf test positive for coronavirus12:18 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and others participate in Black Lives ...11:58 AM | 2 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020