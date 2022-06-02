Imran Khan ‘unfit for public office,’ says PM Shehbaz on Pakistan breaking apart statement
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that PTI chairman Imran Khan’s statement about division of Pakistan proved that he is unfit for holding any public office.
Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said: “While I am in Turkey inking agreements, Imran Niazi is making naked threats against the country. If at all any proof was needed that Niazi is unfit for public office, his latest interview suffices”.
“Do your politics but don't dare to cross limits & talk about division of Pakistan,” PM Shehbaz told Imran Khan.
In an interview with private television channel last night, the PTI chairman urged the establishment to take right decision as Pakistan is passing through critical moments and any wrong decision would lead to breaking the country into three pieces.
He said that only right decision by the establishment could save Pakistan as it is moving towards default
Saying the incumbent coalition government has severely damaged the national economy, Khan said: “If the establishment does not take the right decisions, then I assure you that they will be destroyed, and the armed forces will be the first ones to be destroyed".
He explained that international powers will ask for denuclearisation of Pakistan once it defaults as it happened with Ukraine in 1990s.
He highlighted that Indian think tanks are making plans to separate Balochistan, adding: “This is the reason I am exerting pressure”.
Imran Khan’s statement also drew criticism from PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and other political leaders.
