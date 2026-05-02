From Imran Khan to Aitzaz Ahsan and Saad Rafique: Big Names who own Apartments in One Constitution Avenue

ISLAMABAD – A dramatic midnight operation in Islamabad sparked controversy after authorities moved to take control of high-rise “One Constitution Avenue” residential complex on Constitution Avenue, in light of a ruling by Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Massive deployment of Islamabad Police seen at all entry points as residents were abruptly told to vacate their apartments by midnight. The sudden action left many families rushing to pack belongings in the dark, while some occupants had already begun leaving amid confusion and urgency.

The building has drawn intense public attention because several well-known political and public figures reportedly own apartments there, including

IMRAN KHAN

KHAWAJA SAAD RAFIQUE

ZAKA ASHRAF

SHEHZAD WASEEM

HAMMAD AZHAR

AHSAN MANI

WALEED IQBAL

FAZILA ABBASI

HAMZA ALI ABBASI

KASHMALA TARIQ

Amid criticism, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered high-level committee to review the entire situation and temporarily halted further action. The intervention came after the IHC upheld the Capital Development Authority’s decision to cancel the building’s lease over alleged payment defaults by the development company.

Earlier, reports circulating on social media about eviction notices had already fueled public concern, which intensified after the overnight enforcement action.

A special committee headed by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, along with senior federal officials, has been tasked to submit a report to the prime minister within one week. Until then, authorities have been directed to pause further action and ensure that all affected residents are given a fair hearing.