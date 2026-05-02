Punjab Education Authority Takes Crucial Step Towards Reforming Primary Curriculum

LAHORE – The Punjab Education Curriculum, Training and Assessment Authority (PECTAA) took a significant stride towards reforming the province’s primary education system with the inaugural meeting of its Curriculum Advisory Committee held at its Lahore headquarters.

This initiative is in line with the vision of the Chief Minister and Minister for Education to move away from rote learning and towards a more concept-based, student-centred approach.

The meeting, chaired by Nausheen Adnan, Parliamentary Secretary for School Education and Vice Chairperson of PECTAA, was convened by Muhammad Musa Ali Bukhari, PECTAA’s CEO. Dr Zubda Zia ur Rehman, a key figure in the reform process, provided an in-depth presentation on the existing curriculum and the proposed changes, laying the groundwork for future deliberations.

The reform, which will initially focus on Grades 1 to 5, aims to simplify the current Student Learning Outcomes (SLOs) by reducing their volume, eliminating redundancies, and reorienting them towards core conceptual competencies. The overarching goal is to shift away from content-heavy teaching and towards fostering critical thinking, problem-solving, and adaptability in young learners.

The meeting was attended by a diverse group of educationists, policymakers, and practitioners from leading educational institutions, including the University of Education Lahore, Lahore University of Management Sciences, and Beaconhouse School System. Virtual participants included experts from the Aga Khan University Institute for Educational Development, the World Bank, the Japan International Cooperation Agency, and The Citizens Foundation.

Critics have long pointed out the limitations of Punjab’s current curriculum, which is often seen as an obstacle to meaningful learning. The new reform seeks to create a more streamlined, concept-driven curriculum that aligns with international best practices and equips teachers with the tools to focus on deeper learning rather than rote memorisation.

Through this initiative, PECTAA is committed to offering teachers greater flexibility while enabling students to acquire critical thinking skills and a deeper understanding of key concepts. The Curriculum Advisory Committee will continue its work in the coming months, with a revised curriculum framework for Grades 1-5 expected to be submitted for approval ahead of the upcoming academic year.