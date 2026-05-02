Balochistan is bleeding — and the wounds are not accidental. What is unfolding on Pakistani soil is not a grassroots uprising born of local frustration. It is a project. Deliberate, financed, and increasingly sophisticated — engineered from beyond Pakistan’s borders by a state that has perfected the art of waging war while denying it wages war at all. The perpetrator is not difficult to identify. The evidence is not subtle. What is lacking is not proof — it is the political will of an international community that has decided India is too strategically convenient to hold accountable.

Into this already compromised landscape walked the Oxford Global Society, publishing a piece titled “Drones, Deception, and Insurgency: Inside Balochistan Liberation Army’s Transformation” — and in doing so, handed India’s proxy machine something RAW could never have manufactured on its own: Western academic credibility. The article arrived dressed as a rigorous analysis. It functioned as a recruitment poster. Describing the BLA’s “Herof-2” terrorist strikes across multiple Pakistani districts as evidence of “enhanced planning, communication, and a shift toward a more structured, multi-unit operational model” is not dispassionate scholarship. It is applause wearing a citation. It is the laundering of coordinated mass murder into the respectable vocabulary of strategic studies — gifted freely to a proscribed killing machine that could not have purchased that legitimacy for a billion dollars. That article is being shared as a screenshot on BLA Telegram channels today. The authors meant to inform the world. What they actually did was help the BLA recruit for it.

The question that Oxford’s authors never paused to ask is the only question that matters: how does a designated terrorist organisation, operating in one of Pakistan’s most heavily monitored regions, suddenly execute synchronised multi-district attacks with the coordination of a trained military force? Operational sophistication of this scale does not grow in the wild. It is cultivated. It demands intelligence support, secure communications, sustained financing, and external protection during the planning phase. The drones surfacing in BLA operations are not a peripheral detail — they are a fingerprint. And that fingerprint belongs to India’s Research and Analysis Wing. RAW has written this playbook before — in Sri Lanka, in Bangladesh, in Afghanistan. The methodology never changes: locate a fracture point within a rival state, cultivate a proxy force, supply the infrastructure of insurgency, and sustain plausible deniability while the body count climbs. Balochistan is not a new chapter in that story. It is the same chapter, executed with a brazenness that should alarm every state that values sovereignty.

The Oxford article catalogues the BLA’s organisational growth — suicide wings, intelligence cells, tactical units, dedicated drone operators — with the analytical tone of someone reviewing a business expansion. What it is actually documenting is the skeleton of a proxy army built from the outside in. Genuine insurgencies born of local grievance are messy, inconsistent, and chronically underfunded. What the BLA has become is none of those things. Functional intelligence wings do not materialise in resource-scarce, heavily contested terrain without a foreign patron providing both the blueprint and the budget. Drone supply chains do not sustain themselves across international borders without external facilitation. Someone is providing that facilitation. That someone sits in New Delhi.

What makes the Oxford piece most extraordinary is not what it got wrong — it is what it got right without understanding the implications. Buried within its own analysis is the admission that the BLA’s technological capability is genuinely limited, that its drones are commercially sourced, that its actual military strength is modest, and that the organisation depends fundamentally on propaganda and information warfare to project power far beyond what it truly possesses. This is not a minor finding. This is the entire architecture of the operation exposed in a single paragraph. The dramatic attacks, the choreographed drone footage, the timed press releases, the carefully constructed militant brand — it is theatre. It is a perception campaign designed to make Pakistan appear ungovernable, to demoralise its institutions, and to make a RAW-sustained proxy appear to be an unstoppable indigenous force. Oxford documented this deception with precision — and then, without realising it, became one of its instruments.

The conclusion that the international community keeps avoiding can no longer be deferred. India is a state sponsor of terrorism. Not allegedly. Not as a matter of diplomatic concern. India, through RAW and through sustained material investment in the BLA and its affiliated networks, is conducting a proxy war on Pakistani soil. The same country that spent decades marketing itself as the subcontinent’s primary victim of cross-border militancy has become its most sophisticated and ruthless practitioner. FATF exists. UN designation mechanisms exist. Bilateral accountability frameworks exist. The question is whether the world will apply them consistently — or whether India’s strategic value to Western capitals will continue to buy the impunity it has enjoyed for far too long.

The drones are real. The dead are real. The hand behind all of it is real. And the silence that surrounds it is not ignorance. It is a decision.