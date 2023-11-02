Gold prices see decrease in Pakistan 

KARACHI – Gold made gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday in line with the upward trend in the international market.
Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the price of per tola 24-karat gold went up by Rs1,286 to settle at Rs213,300.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs1,179 to drop to Rs182,870 in the local market.
The precious metal also registered gains in the international market as per ounce gold price saw an increase of $9 to close at $2,015.
A day earlier, the per tola price of the yellow metal dropped by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs211,800.
Similarly, the price for the 10 grams of gold went down by Rs1,029 to reach Rs181,584 in domestic market of the country.
Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank however the local unit remained stable in open market on Thursday.
The roller-coaster ride for the Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.5 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.
Euro rrate stands at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|344
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Thursday despite the negative global trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs212,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs194,333 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs181,756, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs166,609.
In global market, bullion witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Karachi
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Quetta
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Attock
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Multan
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
