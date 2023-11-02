Gold prices see decrease in Pakistan 

KARACHI – Gold made gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday in line with the upward trend in the international market.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the price of per tola 24-karat gold went up by Rs1,286 to settle at Rs213,300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs1,179 to drop to Rs182,870 in the local market.

The precious metal also registered gains in the international market as per ounce gold price saw an increase of $9 to close at $2,015.

A day earlier, the per tola price of the yellow metal dropped by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs211,800.

Similarly, the price for the 10 grams of gold went down by Rs1,029 to reach Rs181,584 in domestic market of the country.