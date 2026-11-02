Sindh Mother announces to Sell her Four Children over Rs2 Million Debt

NAWABSHAH (Daily Pakistan) – A mother of four has announced to sell her children to settle alleged Rs2 million debt, while accusing suspected moneylender of harassment and claiming that her husband has been forcibly disappeared with the involvement of local police.

The disturbing case reported from Qazi Ahmed, a tehsil of Shaheed Benazirabad district, where a woman identified as Shamshad Bibi approached the local press club to publicly share her ordeal and seek urgent intervention from provincial authorities. What began as alleged financial dispute has now raised serious concerns about the family’s safety, the welfare of four children and allegations of police involvement in the disappearance of their father.

Shamshad Bibi alleged that a man identified as Anwar Shah Lakhyari, whom she accused of engaging in exploitative moneylending, was demanding Rs2 million from her. She claimed that the mounting financial pressure had left her unable to arrange the demanded amount, pushing her towards the extraordinary announcement that she would sell her four children to repay the alleged debt.

Her public declaration has brought attention to the family’s reported financial desperation and the potential risks facing the children. The woman maintained that she had reached a point where she could no longer withstand the pressure surrounding the alleged repayment demand.

Shamshad alleged that her husband, Allah Rakhiyo Khokhar, had been made to disappear through the suspected involvement of local police. According to her account, the alleged disappearance has further complicated the family’s circumstances, leaving her to face the financial dispute without her husband’s support.

She appealed directly to the Sindh Home Minister, Inspector General of Sindh Police and Deputy Inspector General of Shaheed Benazirabad to intervene, demanding the immediate recovery of her husband, an investigation into the alleged Rs2 million demand and legal action against those found responsible for any wrongdoing.

The mother also sought protection and justice for her family, bringing the matter before senior provincial authorities through her public appeal.

Beyond the allegations of exploitative lending and enforced disappearance, the case raises urgent questions about the protection of four children caught in an alleged financial crisis.

There is also no confirmed details so far that a criminal case has been registered against the accused moneylender, that the woman’s husband has been recovered or that an official investigation has reached any findings.