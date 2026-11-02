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‘Trump planning Nuclear Strike on Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain’: Tucker Carlson makes shocking claims

By News Desk
12:36 pm | Nov 2, 2026
Trump Planning Nuclear Strike On Irans Pickaxe Mountain Tucker Carlson Makes Shocking Claims

WASHINGTON – Deep beneath Iran’s rugged mountains lies Pickaxe Mountain, a heavily fortified nuclear facility now at centre of new controversy as American commentator and journalist Tucker Carlson claimed that US President Donald Trump could consider nuclear strike on the underground complex by November 7, allegedly under pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a detailed post, Carlson suggested that a decision could emerge as early as November 7, raising fears that the months-long Middle East conflict could enter an unprecedented and potentially catastrophic phase. The allegations gets wide attention, particularly as Washington and Tehran remain locked in a dangerous confrontation over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Carlson has not shared verifiable evidence supporting the alleged nuclear strike plan, and neither the American nor Israeli government has publicly confirmed that such an operation is being prepared. At the heart of Carlson’s warning is underground Iranian nuclear-related installation known as Pickaxe Mountain, located near the Natanz nuclear complex in central Iran.

The heavily fortified facility, also identified as Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La, is believed to house tunnels extending more than 300 feet beneath mountainous terrain. Construction reportedly began some 7-8 years back, with Iranian officials linking it with complex centrifuge production and assembly activities.

Israeli intelligence reportedly suspects that Tehran may have relocated sensitive nuclear equipment or enriched uranium to the underground site following previous military attacks.

Carlson went further, alleging that Israeli intelligence believes Iran has resumed uranium enrichment inside the complex. According to his assessment, the enormous depth and rock protection surrounding the installation make it exceptionally difficult to destroy using conventional American weapons.

United States possesses powerful bunker-busting bombs, including the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, but the ability of such weapons to completely destroy deeply buried chambers remains uncertain. Carlson argued that these limitations could push Washington toward considering a nuclear option.

Carlson placed Netanyahu at the centre of the alleged pressure campaign, suggesting that the Israeli leader has been intensifying efforts to persuade Trump to approve a devastating strike. Quoting an unidentified informed observer, Carlson claimed Netanyahu was contacting the American president daily over the issue.

Carlson suggested that the Israeli leader’s political survival could depend on Trump’s intervention. But there is no independently established evidence directly linking Netanyahu’s domestic political struggles to an effort to secure an American nuclear attack. Reports of recent Trump-Netanyahu telephone conversation also indicate that the Israeli leader has pressed for further conventional military action against Iran, while Washington has continued examining diplomatic possibilities.

Carlson also drew attention to Netanyahu’s reported private visit to Abu Dhabi on September 27, when he met UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The visit itself has been reported, although claims concerning the precise nature of Netanyahu’s alleged requests remain unverified.

US Nuclear War Policy

Carlson also alleged that the Trump administration had been tweaking American nuclear strategy since February, making the potential first use of smaller tactical nuclear weapons more accessible. The claim triggered questions about whether Washington’s military establishment is preparing for a more aggressive nuclear posture.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other senior officials have been associated with broader discussions concerning American military readiness and strategic deterrence. Carlson also criticised influential figures across Washington, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and senior military leadership, over their perceived approach to Iran.

His account additionally raised questions about opposition to diplomatic efforts among certain American political figures, including allegations involving former President Barack Obama and Democratic leaders. However, the specific claims of coordinated opposition to a negotiated settlement, or a secret nuclear doctrine rewrite designed to facilitate an Iranian attack, have not been independently substantiated.

Beyond the alleged military planning, Carlson issued an alarming warning about the potential humanitarian consequences of detonating a nuclear weapon against a deeply buried installation.

He claimed such an explosion could spread radioactive material across the Persian Gulf, potentially endangering drinking-water supplies relied upon by as many as 100 million people. The concern centres on the possibility of radioactive contamination affecting regional infrastructure, desalination facilities and the surrounding environment.

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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