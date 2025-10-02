Govt Employees banned to make YouTube, TikTok, Facebook video under new Social Media Rules

LAHORE – The government introduced new rules governing use of social media by government employees. According to circular issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), civil servants have been directed to exercise extreme caution when posting statements, opinions, or information online.

The circular makes it clear that government officers are not allowed from commenting on official policies or expressing personal views regarding government decisions without prior approval. It highlights that the actions and statements of civil servants can directly influence public perception, therefore responsibility and restraint are essential.

The new guidelines apply to all major platforms including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Posting content that may compromise national security, public order, or morality has been strictly banned.

Social Media Guidelines for Govt Employees

Any material that disrespects the government or judiciary, promotes illegal activities, or fuels sectarianism will not be tolerated. The government has also barred employees from engaging in self-promotion or using social media for personal fame.

Emphasizing integrity and responsibility, the Punjab government stated that civil servants must uphold high ethical standards in the digital space. Non-compliance with these directives will result in strict disciplinary action against the violators.