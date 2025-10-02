Pakistan’s ex-Senator Mushtaq Ahmed arrested as Israeli Forces seize Gaza-Bound Flotilla

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former senator and social activist Mushtaq Ahmed Khan has been detained by Israeli forces after they intercepted Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian mission attempting to reach Gaza.

Reports, which are yet to be confirmed by government, said Khan was leading Pakistan’s delegation on the flotilla, which carried activists and volunteers from 44 countries.

Pak–Palestine Forum confirmed the arrest in a statement on social media, calling on the public to demand his release along with that of other international participants. “Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan has been taken into custody by Israeli occupying forces. This is the time to raise your voice for his release and that of the volunteers with him,” the group said.

Mushtaq Ahmed is known for his pro-Palestine protests and human rights activism and is a prominent person in Pakista.

Global Sumud Flotilla was launched to deliver aid and demonstrate solidarity with Palestinians under blockade in Gaza. Israeli authorities have not yet released a statement on the arrests or the fate of those on board.

According to the Forum, most of the flotilla’s ships were intercepted, but one vessel managed to escape. Its mission was to monitor developments and safely retreat. Pakistani delegate Syed Uzair Nizami, who was aboard the observer boat, reported the capture of Khan’s ship.

So far, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not issued an official response regarding Khan’s detention. Government officials are yet to provide clarity on whether diplomatic steps will be taken for his release.

Meanwhile, social media platforms in Pakistan and abroad have seen a growing wave of calls demanding Khan’s freedom. Users are urging the government to act swiftly and highlighting the plight of other volunteers detained alongside him.