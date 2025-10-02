Pakistan slams Israel for intercepting Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, comprising over 40 civilian vessels and carrying about 500 international activists to deliver much needed humanitarian assistance to the besieged people of Gaza, by Israel.

The activists also include Pakistani politician Mushtaq Ahmed and others.

The Foreign Office said the unlawful detention of international activists onboard the flotilla constitutes yet another flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law by Israel, and endangers the lives of innocent civilians.

This reprehensible act is part of Israel’s ongoing pattern of aggression and its illegal blockade of Gaza, which has caused immense human suffering and deprivation for over two million Palestinians. The deliberate obstruction of humanitarian relief is a grave breach of Israel’s obligations as the occupying power under the Fourth Geneva Convention, it said.

“Pakistan reiterates its call for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire across all Occupied Palestinian Territories; the lifting of the illegal blockade of Gaza; unfettered access and provision of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people; immediate release of all humanitarian workers and activists onboard the flotilla; full respect for international law, including international humanitarian law and human rights law; and accountability for Israel’s repeated violations of international law,” read the statement.

Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support and solidarity with the Palestinian people in their just struggle for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination and for the establishment of a viable, independent, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.