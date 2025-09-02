Heavy rain paralyses life in Rawalpindi, Islamabad amid Monsoon mayhem

ISLAMABAD – Twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were hit by relentless downpours, forcing authorities to declare full-blown rain emergency.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and district officials scrambled to deploy staff and heavy machinery as water levels surged in key drainage channels.

In capital city Islamabad, rainfall reached near 70mm while Pindi saw 60 mm as authorities warned that these numbers could rise further as more storms approach.

Amid heavy rain, Nullah Lai is overflowing, with water levels skyrocketing to 13 feet at Katarian and four feet at Gawalmandi, threatening nearby neighborhoods. WASA M.D confirmed emergency teams are on high alert, monitoring the situation around the clock.

Residents of twin cities are directed to stay away from drains and reservoirs while teams, including Rescue 1122, are stationed in flood-prone areas to provide immediate help.

Met Office predicts even heavier showers in the coming days. This week’s deluge is part of a devastating monsoon season. As water levels rise and emergency teams race against time, the twin cities brace for more heavy rain and potential flooding disasters.