PM Imran salms BJP’s key leader over bigoted remarks against Muslims
Web Desk
01:15 PM | 3 Apr, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday came hard on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy’s bigoted comments regarding Muslims, saying they do not deserves equal rights in India.

In a video snippet of Swamy’s interview with VICE, he while responding to a question about controversial citizenship amendment act said: "We know where the Muslim population is large there is always trouble — because the Islamic ideology says so."

He further claimed, "If Muslim [population] becomes more than 30 per cent, that country is in danger”

When journalist Isobel Yeung asked, “Are all people not equal? Are Muslims not equal In India?" he said: "No, not all people are equal, Muslims do not fall into the equal category".

Sharing the clip of the interview, which will be aired on Sunday, Khan said: “The RSS inspired BJP leadership in the 21st century openly speaking about the 200 million Muslims just as the Nazis spoke about the Jews”.

The comments of Swamy also invited criticism from different sections in the world.

