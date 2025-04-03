Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Seasoned diplomat Asim Iftikhar becomes new permanent representative of Pakistan to UN

Seasoned Diplomat Asim Iftikhar Becomes New Permanent Representative Of Pakistan To Un

NEW YORK – The new Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

He has replaced Munir Akram who left his position on completion of his tenure on March 31, 2025.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Ahmad served as his country’s ambassador to France and Monaco and as Permanent Delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) from November 2022 to December 2024.

Before holding several positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, Mr. Ahmad served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Thailand and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) from 2017 to 2021.

His work with the United Nations in New York and Geneva includes serving as a member of the country’s delegation to the Security Council in 2003-2004 and in 2012-2013, when he also served as Pakistan’s political coordinator in the Council. He has represented Pakistan at the Human Rights Council and the review of Pakistan’s reports to the Committee on the Rights of the Child and the Committee against Torture. He also served as the Deputy Chef de Cabinet to the General Assembly President from 2009-2010.

Mr. Ahmad holds a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology, and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of the Punjab, both in Lahore, Pakistan.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, SAR, AED to PKR – 3 April 2025
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 280.3 282
EUR Euro 301.5 304.25
GBP UK Pound Sterling 361.5 365
AED UAE Dirham 75.9 76.55
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.35 74.9
AUD Australian Dollar 176.5 178.75
BHD Bahrain Dinar 737.7 745.7
CAD Canadian Dollar 195.85 198.25
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 40.16 40.56
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.66 36.01
INR Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY Japanese Yen 1.87 1.93
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.9 906.4
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.57 63.17
NZD New Zealand Dollar 158.73 160.73
NOK Norwegian Krone 26.4 26.7
OMR Omani Riyal 722 730.5
QAR Qatari Riyal 76.28 76.98
SGD Singapore Dollar 209.5 211.5
SEK Swedish Krona 27.41 27.71
CHF Swiss Franc 313.94 316.69
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search