05:36 PM | 3 Dec, 2021
Islamabad allows Delhi to send wheat, medicines to Kabul on Afghan trucks
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday decided to also allow the use of Afghan trucks for transportation of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and life-saving medicines from India to Afghanistan via Wagah border.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office said that the decision has been taken on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes.

“This demonstrates the commitment and seriousness of the Government of Pakistan to facilitate the proposed humanitarian assistance,” it added.

FO has conveyed the decision to the Charge d’ Affaires of India at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Indian government was also urged to proceed quickly to take necessary steps to expeditiously undertake the delivery of the humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan,” the statement concluded.

Earlier, Islamabad had proposed the use of Pakistani trucks for transportation of humanitarian assistance to Kabul under the banner of the UN. However, India tried to spin the matter by spreading misinformation.

Indian also made a counter proposal and suggested that the wheat should be shipped either in Indian or Afghan trucks. Now, Pakistan has allowed the use of Afghan trucks for the purpose.

