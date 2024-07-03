Karachi to be recognized as twin city of New York after historic resolution

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced that Sindh Assembly will pass resolution to declare Pakistan's largest city Karachi as a twin city of New York.

CM Shah made statement during a meeting with Deputy Speaker of New York State Assembly, Mr. Phil Ramos, and his delegation, which included parliamentarians and APPAC office bearers.

The high-level meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Education Minister Sardar Shah, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Health Irfan Baloch, Secretary U&B Abbas Baloch, and others.

The 32-member delegation included NY Assembly Member Alec Brook, American Pakistani committee members Dr. Aijaz, Imtiaz Rahi, Imtiaz Pirzada, Amir Memon, Dr. Tariq Ibrahim, Rukhsana Mahmood, and others.

Deputy Speaker Ramos informed CM Shah that during his last visit, he and Sindh government agreed to declare New York a sister city of Karachi. Shah explained that Sindh Assembly was currently in a budget session and that resolution for sister cities would be passed in the next session. Ramos added that the New York Assembly would follow suit after the Sindh Assembly passed the resolution.

Officials are directed to prepare draft resolution in consultation with Deputy Speaker Ramos and submitting it for approval.

The meeting also resulted in an agreement to establish or upgrade an existing nursing college in the province to an institution of international repute, with assistance from the APPAC to enhance the college's professionalism.

Furthermore, two sides agreed to collaborate on improving education, facilitating trade delegations, and exchanging student delegations to share experiences and expertise between the states, and provinces.

As a gesture of respect and honor, CM Murad presented Ajrak and Sindhi caps to the visiting delegation.