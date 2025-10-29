Psl Announces Auction For Two New Franchises

KARACHI – Pakistan Super League (PSL) CEO Salman Naseer has announced an auction for two new franchises.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Salman Naseer said that when the league first began, public interest was low, but five parties showed trust and purchased teams.

He noted that despite efforts to malign it, the league continued to grow. After ten years, all PSL contracts have expired, and it was decided to re-evaluate the league following its tenth edition.

Salman Naseer confirmed that an auction will be held for two new franchises. Interested parties will be given a pool of city names from which they can select one for their team.

He further stated that HBL will remain the PSL’s sponsor for the next two years, adding that the new deal—based on an independent valuation—is 505 percent higher than the previous one.