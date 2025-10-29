Rohit Sharma becomes ICC’s No 1 ODI batter, surpasses Shubman Gill

India’s veteran batter Rohit Sharma has surpassed captain Shubman Gill to claim the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings.

According to the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Wednesday, Rohit Sharma climbed two places to overtake current captain Shubman Gill and become the world’s top-ranked ODI batter.

In the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney, Rohit scored an unbeaten century, leading India to a dominant nine-wicket victory. He amassed a total of 202 runs in the three-match series.

This marks the first time Rohit Sharma has achieved the No. 1 ODI batter ranking. At 38 years and 182 days old, the former Indian captain is now the oldest player ever to reach the top spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings.