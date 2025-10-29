Currency Exchange Rates Today – Convert US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 29 Oct 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against foreign currencies, as interbank and open market rates showed only slight movement in key currencies, including US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound, according to the latest figures released by local exchange associations.

On Wednesday, US Dollar’s buying rate remains at Rs282.55, selling at Rs282.65, showing narrow margin and steady performance compared to the previous session. Euro traded at Rs331.75 (buying) and Rs335.25 (selling), while UK Pound Sterling stood higher at Rs380.75 for buying and Rs383.75 for selling.

UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs76.80 for buying and Rs77.80 for selling, whereas Saudi Riyal traded at Rs75.60 and Rs76.25, respectively.

Kuwaiti Dinar remained the most expensive foreign currency in the local market, trading between Rs913.50 and Rs922.50, followed by the Bahraini Dinar, which stood between Rs746.60 and Rs754.10.