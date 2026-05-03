Three young men drown while swimming in Hub River

KARACHI – Three young men drowned while swimming in Hub River. All three victims were residents of Orangi Town.

According to reports, rescue teams from the Edhi Foundation rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident. The bodies were recovered and shifted to Hub Civil Hospital before being transferred to the Edhi Morgue Sohrab Goth.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson identified the deceased as 18-year-old Adeeb, 20-year-old Huzaifa, and Haris. All three were residents of the Qasba area of Orangi Town.

According to the spokesperson, the young men had gone to Hub River with friends for a recreational trip when the tragic accident occurred.