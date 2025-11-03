At least 7 dead as magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Afghanistan

KABUL – A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck near the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Monday morning, leaving at least seven people dead and around 150 injured, according to provincial officials.

The US Geological Survey reported that the earthquake’s epicenter was located 28 kilometers underground near Mazar-i-Sharif, a city with a population of approximately 523,000.

Samim Jowenda, a spokesperson for the health department in Samangan province, told international media that hospitals had received the injured, and casualties were based on reports received by Monday morning.

The USGS issued an orange alert, indicating a significant risk of loss of life and widespread impact. Such alerts usually prompt regional or national emergency responses.

Haji Zaid, a spokesperson for Balkh province, said part of a sacred shrine in Mazar-i-Sharif was destroyed. Videos shared on social media show rescue workers pulling people from the rubble, though Reuters could not independently verify them.

Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to earthquakes, as it sits on two major active fault lines. Past earthquakes, including those in 2015 and 2023, have caused hundreds to thousands of deaths across Afghanistan and Pakistan.