Karachi traffic cop’s bizarre attempt to evade e-challan caught on camera

KARACHI – A Karachi traffic police official has hatched a bizarre way to dodge the city’s e-challan system.

A video showing the official riding a motorcycle with an incomplete number plate has gone viral on social media.

The officer reportedly removed the numbers from his motorcycle’s plate to avoid detection by the city’s e-challan system.

The footage was recorded by a citizen near the Expo Center, highlighting the officer’s attempt to bypass traffic regulations.

ایکسپو سینٹر کے قریب ٹریفک پولیس اہلکار کی ای چالان سے بچنے کے زبردست جگاڑ اہلکار نے اپنے اس عمل سے شہریوں کو دیکھایا ہے کہ گاڑی کی نمبر پلیٹ پر ہلکی سی مٹی یا ٹیپ لگا لیں تاکہ کیمرہ نمبر صاف نہ پڑھ سکے، یوں ای چالان سے بچا جا سکتا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/VuEezapMa5 — کراچی میری جان (@AmirRauf3) November 2, 2025

The video also shows the officer turning left while signaling right, raising concerns over traffic safety and conduct.

Authorities have yet to respond to the viral video, but social media users have criticized the officer’s behavior as a serious breach of professional and traffic standards.

Meanwhile, the new e-challan system set Karachi streets and politics on fire. In 5 days, over 5,700 fines

Thousands of citizens have been slapped on drivers, with the majority for not wearing seat belts, since the launch of the e-challan system. Even government vehicles come on radar with 30 out of 35 official cars were caught breaking the law.

Traffic hotspots like Hasan Square, Metropole, and Baloch Pul have become the epicenter of crackdown chaos. Motorcyclists without helmets, signal violators, and drivers using mobiles have also faced massive fines, sparking outrage across the city.