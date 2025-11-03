Met office forecasts rains amid severe smog in Lahore

LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall in Lahore starting tomorrow (November 3), offering potential relief from the city’s severe air pollution.

The anticipated showers are expected to help reduce smog levels that have kept Lahore at the top of global air pollution rankings for several consecutive days.

The city’s air quality remained dangerously polluted on Monday, with Lahore once again ranking as the world’s most polluted city according to the latest air quality readings.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore was recorded at 471, a level considered extremely hazardous to human health. Several areas reported even higher readings, highlighting the severity of the smog situation.

The Civil Secretariat recorded an alarming AQI of 804, followed by CCRP Office at 758, Sanda Road at 745, and Gulberg G-3 at 603. In other localities, pollution levels were also critical — DHA Phase 8 recorded 596, Ravi Road 591, and Shadman 585.

Environmental experts have urged residents to take precautionary measures, limit outdoor activities, and wear protective masks to minimize exposure.

Authorities are now under pressure to determine how worsening smog conditions may impact educational activities and what strategies will be implemented to curb the pollution crisis in the coming days.