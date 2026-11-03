Chaudhry Salik refuses to back down after Maryam Nawaz’s defamation notice warning

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain has said he stands by his statement on corruption in Punjab.

He said, “May Allah protect us from pride and arrogance. I stand by my statement. Corruption is taking place in Punjab. There is no question of getting a DC (deputy commissioner) posted; the DC was already in place.”

Chaudhry Salik said that when a person is given authority, they should remain humble. “I answered truthfully. There is absolutely corruption happening in Punjab, and these matters are not related to the provinces,” he added.

It may be recalled that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced that she would send a defamation notice to Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik.

Addressing a ceremony in Attock, Maryam Nawaz said that if Chaudhry Salik has evidence, he should bring it forward, otherwise she will drag him to court. She said, “You are a federal minister, don’t make allegations, present the evidence. I will send Chaudhry Salik a defamation notice.”

The Punjab Chief Minister said that Chaudhry Salik claims the best government was that of Pervaiz Elahi, but when she went to Gujrat during the rain, there was so much water that her car got submerged.

Maryam Nawaz said that if the government is so corrupt, why are they sitting as ministers? She said, “I don’t listen to anyone. I appoint officers in Punjab on merit. Whoever comes through recommendation ruins the country and its people.”