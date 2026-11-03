US midterm elections 2026: Polling begins for all 435 house seats and 35 Senate seats

WASHINGTON – Polling has begun in the United States for the midterm elections. Voting is under way for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 seats in the Senate, while governors are also being elected in 36 US states.

In the state of Vermont, polling began at 5am local time, while in other states, including New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Virginia, voting started at 6am local time.

Republicans currently hold 218 seats in the House of Representatives and Democrats hold 214. A minimum of 218 out of 435 seats is required for a majority in the House. Members of the House are elected for two-year terms.

In the Senate, Republicans hold 53 seats and Democrats hold 45, while 2 seats are held by independents. A simple majority in the Senate requires 51 of the 100 seats. In the event of a 50-50 split, the vice president casts the deciding vote. Senators are elected for six-year terms.

Around 52 million voters have already cast their ballots in advance, including 29 million who voted during early in-person voting in the US.

According to various surveys, Democrats are likely to gain the upper hand in the House of Representatives, while control of the Senate remains uncertain, with tight contests expected in seven key Senate seats.

According to media reports, President Trump’s approval rating is near its lowest level.