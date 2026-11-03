Atif Aslam Continues His Journey of Rise with vivo V80

vivo, a global leader in innovative smartphone technology, proudly announces the continuation of its celebrated partnership with globally renowned singer and performer Atif Aslam, who returns as the official Brand Ambassador for the vivo V80. Under the theme “Capture Your Rise,” the new campaign invites people across Pakistan to celebrate their own journeys, one moment at a time.

The announcement arrives at a milestone moment for Atif, who has just released his new album, Subah Aye Na, a body of work that reflects his evolution as an artist and his enduring bond with fans. A song from the album is also featured in the vivo V80 TVC, bringing his music and the V80’s storytelling together in a campaign designed to move audiences.

Building on the strong response to the previous campaigns, the partnership blends vivo’s imaging innovation with Atif’s influence and authenticity. “Capture Your Rise” is a natural extension of that shared story: every artist, creator and dreamer is on a path of growth and the V80 is made to document it.

Commenting on the partnership, Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo, said: “Atif’s journey is one of constant growth, which is exactly what ‘Capture Your Rise’ stands for. With his new album, this collaboration feels more meaningful than ever. We are proud to continue this journey with Atif and to inspire our community to capture their own moments of rise.”

Atif Aslam added: “vivo has been a wonderful partner, and I’m happy to continue this journey with the V80. Music has always been my way of telling stories, so having a song, “Safar men houn” from my new album “Subha Aye Na” in the TVC makes this very special. I hope ‘Capture Your Rise’ encourages everyone to celebrate their own progress and the moments that shape them.”

The campaign will bring the “Capture Your Rise” spirit to life through the TVC, social media activations, and community initiatives, including the signature orange look and the #CaptureYouRise hashtag, inviting fans to share their own moments of rise.

For further details: https://www.vivo.com/pk/activity/v80-launch