Sepoy martyred as security forces eliminate 17 terrorists in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed 17 terrorists allegedly backed by India in two intelligence-based operations in Balochistan’s Kachhi and Kharan districts. Sepoy Hikmatullah was martyred while fighting bravely in the exchange of fire.

According to the Pakistan Army spokesperson, separate operations were carried out in the two districts after receiving information about the presence of terrorists belonging to “Fitna al-Hindustan” and “Fitna al-Khawarij.”

The ISPR said that in the Sunni area of Kachhi district, security forces foiled an attempt by terrorists to block a road. During the operation, 10 India-backed terrorists were killed, and weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

According to the army spokesperson, in another intelligence-based operation in Kharan district, a terrorist hideout was destroyed. Seven “Fitna al-Khawarij” terrorists were killed after a heavy exchange of fire.

The ISPR said that Sepoy Hikmatullah was martyred while fighting valiantly during the intense exchange of fire. Clearance operations are continuing to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area.