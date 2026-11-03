Pakistan tests First Indigenous Fa’az Air-to-Air Missile in major Defence Milestone

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan has achieved another breakthrough in its defence and aerospace capabilities by successfully conducting the flight test of its first indigenously developed Fa’az air-to-air missile, marking a major step towards strengthening the country’s aerial warfare capabilities and defence self-reliance.

The newly developed missile features an advanced terminal guidance system designed to engage hostile aerial targets at extended ranges, potentially providing the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) with greater operational flexibility and enhanced capabilities during air combat missions.

According to the official announcement, the successful test demonstrates the growing technological expertise of Pakistan’s defence industry, particularly in developing sophisticated indigenous weapon systems.

Fa’az missile is expected to strengthen the PAF’s operational capabilities by improving its ability to engage enemy aircraft from longer distances, while further reinforcing Pakistan’s overall defence posture.

The flight test was witnessed by senior officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, alongside prominent scientists and engineers who played a key role in designing and developing the advanced missile system.

The successful launch also highlighted the contribution of Pakistan’s scientific and engineering community towards advancing indigenous defence technology and reducing reliance on foreign-developed weapon systems.

After successful test, the President of Pakistan, Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), along with the services chiefs, congratulated the scientists and engineers involved in the missile’s development.

The leadership praised their technical expertise, dedication and contribution to strengthening Pakistan’s national defence capabilities.

The successful flight test of the Fa’az missile represents another important achievement for Pakistan’s defence industry, reflecting its increasing focus on technological innovation, indigenous weapons development and self-reliance.