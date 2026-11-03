Pakistani tech delegation hosted at Norway’s parliament as summit returns to Oslo

OSLO – Pakistani technology entrepreneurs visiting Norway for Oslo Innovation Week were hosted at the country’s parliament ahead of the 16th Pakistan Tech Summit, which brought together more than 100 participants in the Norwegian capital.

Member of Parliament Farukh Qureshi hosted around 70 Pakistani startup founders and Norwegian business representatives at the Storting on Oct 20. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Norway Asim Ali Khan, who had earlier received the delegation at the embassy, also attended.

The gathering was led by Kristin Anderssen, chief executive of Make-A-Wish Norge and a supporter of the summit since its launch in 2019, in collaboration with Fredrik Syversen of technology industry association TEK Norge.

Mr Qureshi, whose father migrated from Pakistan to Norway as a worker in the 1970s, said helping strengthen ties between the two countries held particular significance for him.

Held at Dattera til Hagen on Oct 21, the summit returned to Oslo seven years after its launch in the city. Discussions focused on expanding business and innovation links between Pakistan and Norway.

Speakers Rehan Allahwala, Huba Rao and Jamil Rehman discussed education, business practices and the challenges of operating across international markets. The event was supported by Erlend Eidsvoll, head of special projects at Yango.

“Oslo is where this started for us, back in 2019. Coming back felt less like another event and more like a homecoming,” said Mehroz Azam, co-founder of Ejad Labs and Future Fest.

Reflecting on the parliamentary visit, he said: “Standing in the room where Norway’s laws are made and debated, I honestly had to pause.”

Organisers said the summit had drawn growing interest from Norwegian business and trade organisations, with local trade bodies now arranging delegations to attend alongside Oslo Innovation Week.

They said Pakistan’s expanding technology workforce and digital economy offered opportunities for closer business and technology partnerships.