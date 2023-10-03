Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 3 October, 2023

Web Desk
09:00 AM | 3 Oct, 2023
Daily Horoscope - 3 October, 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you have to prepare for the worst and unpredictable crisis ahead. Just stay relaxed and focused to achieve your goals and targets in life. Our life is uncertain and cruel so enjoy every bit of it. Stay blessed and connected with family.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

This day will force you to keep it up the good work and follow rules and regulations at the workplace. Enjoy life with new friends and pay more attention at workplace. Stay blessed and express thankfulness for others. Be sensible and determined in life’s unexpected life.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you have to  take care of health and reckon it as  priority Have a faith in yourself and start acknowledge friends’ support and help. Stay calm and relaxing in life. Be positive and matured in life.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you have to hold a positive perspective with finding a new job prospect in the market. You have to decide to apply for the desired enrolled courses. Enjoy free will to start a new job. Stay stronger and determined to follow a roadmap for success.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you have to plan to increase business by strategizing new policies. Your community can help you to implement your plans with success. Try with the optimum level to relish every free moment of life. Plan a new project of social media and design a workable plan. Be positive and stay calm.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, you have to postpone all past projects. You might also get some rewards for your tough work. You expect some spiritual activities for mental calmness. You may also go for audit report. Stay connected to the assigned tasks.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you may suffer homesickness but try to control in depression. You should have good communication and spend quality time with friends and .Today, you need to make sure you review and have a prior plan of your expenses this can give a peaceful mindset. Keep doing new tasks with dedication and commitment.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

This day will enable you to chalk out life in real essence. Try to control your aggression and stay calm. Chalk out a new and an effective plan for hunting a job in abroad. Be punctual and focused for the tasks ahead. Stay healthy and psotive.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you may be happy over your fitness and health related issues. Your superiors can be pleased on behalf of your hard work, you would perhaps be promoted in terms of rewards. Be cooperative and matured in affairs of life.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, your personal life needs strengthening and reliable. There will be more money than normal in your bank account. Be sensible and adopt a calculated attitude in life. Stay blessed and stronger in life.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you have to establish the reality as a blessed man for having professional excellence. At the start of this day, it's possible that you won't achieve the academic progress you want. Your health should be substantially better, as you might anticipate. Stay positive and dedicated.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you have to be behaving as compassionate and caring with all who even mistreated and mistrusted you in the past Prepare yourself for the upcoming conditions and crisis ahead. Feel relaxed and accomplished after the tasks you completed .Be matured and sensible.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

09:03 AM | 2 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 2 October, 2023

09:00 AM | 1 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 1, 2023

09:00 AM | 30 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30 September, 2023

09:00 AM | 29 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 29th September,  2023

09:00 AM | 28 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 28th September, 2023

09:26 AM | 27 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 27, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

10:05 AM | 3 Oct, 2023

Full court resumes hearing on pleas against Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 3 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 3 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 3, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.1 773.1
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02
Danish Krone DKK 40.79 41.19
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 930 939
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.52 174.52
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 748.22 756.22
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 314.22 316.72
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 3, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,500 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,610.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 3 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Karachi PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Islamabad PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Peshawar PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Quetta PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Sialkot PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Attock PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Gujranwala PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Jehlum PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Multan PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Bahawalpur PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Gujrat PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Nawabshah PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Chakwal PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Hyderabad PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Nowshehra PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Sargodha PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Faisalabad PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Mirpur PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: